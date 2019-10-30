Russia Launches Tests on a New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

In early 2020, Russia will launch tests of the RS-28 Sarmat liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile, Vedomosti reports, citing sources from the Ministry of Defense and Defense Industry.

The first two rockets will be fired from the silo of the Plesetsk spaceport to the Kura range on the Kamchatka Peninsula. At least five launches are planned.

According to an interlocutor of Vedomosti, if the missile system meets the stated characteristics, it will be adopted in Russia in 2021. The Ministry of Defense did not respond to the newspaper's request on this occasion.

The Sarmat rocket is one of the key new weapons announced by Moscow and needed for nuclear parity with the United States, the publication notes.

In his message to Parliament this year, President Vladimir Putin called the RS-28 a very fearsome weapon - the new system has virtually unlimited reach. It can attack its targets both through the North and the South Pole, and even missile defense systems can prevent it, the Vedomosti said.