Kubrat Pulev: I’m Ready to Fight with Tyson Fury Every Day, I’m in my Best Shape

Ten days before his match with Riddle Booker in California, Kubrat Pulev is in а great shape and is aiming for a heavyweight title.

"I don't know much about Booker, but what I know is enough. I've watched two of his games and I think I'm much better. I'm waiting for the winner of the Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz duel. I don't know who will win. Ruiz is very well prepared, maybe he will win for the second time, " Pulev said in an interview with boxingscene.com.

The Bulgarian was asked for a comment on Tyson Fury's latest appearance as a freestyle wrestler and possible clash between the two.

"Tyson Fury wrote to me that he could fight with me anywhere - on the street, in an MMA match, anywhere. I'm ready for whatever he wants. I'm ready for him anywhere, anytime. For me, the world title is important. When I become a world champion, I am ready to fight Tyson Fury every day, " the contender for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) title said.

"Now I have a lot of experience. I feel that I have a lot of energy, I am very fast and strong and I am in my best shape. In the future, fans will see new, strong victories," Pulev, 38, promised.

* Kubrat Pulev (born 4 May 1981) is a Bulgarian professional boxer. He held the European heavyweight title twice between 2012 and 2016, and has challenged once for the unified world heavyweight title in 2014. As an amateur he won multiple medals at international tournaments, including gold at the 2008 European Championships and bronze at the 2005 World Championships, all in the super-heavyweight division.

As of June 2019, Pulev is ranked as the world's eighth best active heavyweight by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, ninth by BoxRec, and tenth by The Ring magazine.