Romanian Authorities Detained a Bulgarian Man who Tried to Import 1,000 Packs of Cigarettes to Romania

Crime | October 30, 2019, Wednesday // 10:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Romanian Authorities Detained a Bulgarian Man who Tried to Import 1,000 Packs of Cigarettes to Romania www.pixabay.com

A 39-year-old Bulgarian citizen has been charged with trafficking in excise goods after he was detained by the Romanian Border Police at Giurgiu-Ruse border checkpoint in an attempt to import 1,000 packs of cigarettes with Bulgarian excise label to Romania, BTA reported.

When checking the vehicle, the police found 1000 packs of Bulgarian cigarettes in a special hiding place in the trailer.

The driver admitted that he had purchased the tobacco products from Bulgaria and intended to sell them in Germany.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Romania, Germany, cigarettes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria