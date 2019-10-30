Romanian Authorities Detained a Bulgarian Man who Tried to Import 1,000 Packs of Cigarettes to Romania
A 39-year-old Bulgarian citizen has been charged with trafficking in excise goods after he was detained by the Romanian Border Police at Giurgiu-Ruse border checkpoint in an attempt to import 1,000 packs of cigarettes with Bulgarian excise label to Romania, BTA reported.
When checking the vehicle, the police found 1000 packs of Bulgarian cigarettes in a special hiding place in the trailer.
The driver admitted that he had purchased the tobacco products from Bulgaria and intended to sell them in Germany.
