NIMH: It's Getting Colder, Rain Is Expected in the Northern and Eastern Part of the Country

Bulgaria: NIMH: It's Getting Colder, Rain Is Expected in the Northern and Eastern Part of the Country

Today, cloud will continue to increase from the north and by the evening it will cover the entire country, but rain will only occur in the northern and eastern areas. The wind from the northeast will increase, bringing cold air. Maximum temperatures will be in a wide range from 9-10C in the northeast to 22C in the southwest. Atmospheric pressure is rising and will be slightly higher than the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast

