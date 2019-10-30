NIMH: It's Getting Colder, Rain Is Expected in the Northern and Eastern Part of the Country
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 30, 2019, Wednesday // 10:09| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today, cloud will continue to increase from the north and by the evening it will cover the entire country, but rain will only occur in the northern and eastern areas. The wind from the northeast will increase, bringing cold air. Maximum temperatures will be in a wide range from 9-10C in the northeast to 22C in the southwest. Atmospheric pressure is rising and will be slightly higher than the average for the month.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast
- » Hundreds of Koalas Threatened by a Fire in Australia
- » The Army Have Joined the Efforts to Extinguish the Big Fire along the Bulgarian Border with Serbia
- » Second Large Wild Fire in Rila Mountains
- » Strong Earthquake in the Philippines
- » Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures between 18 C° and 23 C°
- » The Balkan Mountains at the Border with Serbia Are Burning