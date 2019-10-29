Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariyana Nikolova Met with US Abassador Herro Mustafa

"The main goal in our efforts to enhance bilateral economic cooperation is to attract new direct American investment." This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariyana Nikolova at her meeting in the Council of Ministers with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States, Herro Mustafa, quoted by the Government press service.

Deputy Prime Minister Nikolova congratulated her guest on her appointment as ambassador to Sofia and expressed her readiness to deepen trade and economic relations. The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the positive trend for sustained growth in bilateral trade, which in 2018 has an increase of nearly 26%.

Deputy Prime Minister Mariyana Nikolova also said that she has significant potential for attracting US investments in the high-tech sectors such as information and communication technologies, business process outsourcing, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and electronics.

Ambassador Mustafa, for her part, welcomed the opportunities for further cooperation between the two governments in different sectors, including investment and cybersecurity.