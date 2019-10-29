Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariyana Nikolova Met with US Abassador Herro Mustafa

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 29, 2019, Tuesday // 19:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariyana Nikolova Met with US Abassador Herro Mustafa novinite.bg

"The main goal in our efforts to enhance bilateral economic cooperation is to attract new direct American investment." This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariyana Nikolova at her meeting in the Council of Ministers with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States, Herro Mustafa, quoted by the Government press service.

Deputy Prime Minister Nikolova congratulated her guest on her appointment as ambassador to Sofia and expressed her readiness to deepen trade and economic relations. The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the positive trend for sustained growth in bilateral trade, which in 2018 has an increase of nearly 26%.

Deputy Prime Minister Mariyana Nikolova also said that she has significant potential for attracting US investments in the high-tech sectors such as information and communication technologies, business process outsourcing, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and electronics.

Ambassador Mustafa, for her part, welcomed the opportunities for further cooperation between the two governments in different sectors, including investment and cybersecurity.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Herro Mustafa, Mariyana Nikolova, Deputy Prime Minister, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States, goal
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria