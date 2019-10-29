The United States Supports Northern Macedonia

I came to reaffirm the strong US support for Northern Macedonia and its European path and perspective, "said Matthew Palmer, US Special Representative for the Western Balkans, during his visit to Skopje.

During his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikola Dimitrov expressed his satisfaction that he was back in Skopje and had the opportunity to talk about the latest events in the region and Europe, MIA reported.

In his view, the time immediately following the ratification of the NATO Membership Protocol by the US Senate is most appropriate for such a visit.

Talks with Nikola Dimitrov included NATO membership and the importance of opening EU negotiation chapters. The interests of Macedonia and Washington were discussed.

"We once fell into the victim trap and disappointment in 2008 and I don't think it will take us far if we fall into it again. We must persist and overcome the last justification - the prosecution law, " the Macedonian foreign minister said.

He believes that a way of jointly defending the interests of Macedonia and EU Member States must be found.

Matthew Palmer will meet today with Secretary of Defense Radmila Sekerinska and President Stevo Pendarovski.

The Skopje visit is part of Palmer's Balkan Tour, which includes visits to Belgrade, Pristina and Athens.

