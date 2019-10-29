The Army Have Joined the Efforts to Extinguish the Big Fire along the Bulgarian Border with Serbia

www.pixabay.com

The army, with Mi-17 helicopters, have joined the efforts to extinguish the big fire along the ridge of the Balkan Range which has spread to the territory of neighbouring SerbiaBNR reported.

21 military personnel using heavy machinery from the 10th mechanized battalion, Vratsa, joined the efforts to put out the fire above Chiprovtsi. The flames are spreading along a wide front in rugged terrain which is difficult of access. The thick smoke is hampering the work of the firefighters.

A fire has been raging above Doykintsi village for a third day as well. The Serbian side has asked Russia for help and is awaiting the arrival of specialized Il-76 aircraft. 

