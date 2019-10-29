Germany Has Accused two Syrians of Crimes against Humanity

Two Syrians, former agents of the secret services, have been charged in Germany with crimes against humanity. This was announced today by the federal prosecutor's office, BTA quoted France Press.

This decision by German justice paves the way for the first trial in the world against Syrian representatives of the atrocities committed under the Bashar al-Assad regime since the start of the conflict in 2011, comments the German non-governmental organization European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights.

The hearings will begin in early 2020, human rights defenders predict.

The two accused, featured in the media as Anwar Raslan and Eyad al-Gharib, were arrested in February. A third suspect, also a Syrian, was arrested the same day in France, prosecutors said.

The investigation suspects that the two detainees in Germany, and in particular Anwar Raslan, were operating at the Damascus prison where the torture took place.

"In this context he is also accused of murder in 58 cases, rape and aggravated sexual assault" in the jail where more than 4,000 prisoners suffered "brutal and massive torture" from April 2011 to September 2012.

Raslan, a former Syrian intelligence executive, is believed to have defected in 2012, escaped the Assad regime and arrived in Germany as a refugee in 2014, AFP added.