PM Borissov Received the Torch of Liberty Special Award of the National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry
Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has received the Torch of Liberty special award of the National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry (NCSEJ), the government press office reported. T
he NCSEJ is an American non-governmental organisation in support of Jews and Jewish communities in Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Bulgaria's prime minister is the first foreign leader to have been given the award. To date it has only been presented to US politicians, diplomats and public figures with a significant contribution to the fight against anti-Semitism.
The award was handed out by the NCSEJ’ chairman Daniel Rubin. The ceremony was also attended by US Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa and Israel’s Ambassador Yoram Elron.
