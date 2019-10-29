Turkey Won't Give Up on the Gas near Cyprus

Turkey's drillships and seismic research vessels will not leave Cypriot waters unless Nicosia includes Turkish Cypriots in its decision-making concerning hydrocarbon exploration. This was stated by Turkish Ambassador to Greece Burak Ozugergin, quoted by Kathimerini.

Two Turkish ships are currently conducting studies in the waters off Cyprus.

This is also part of the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone. The international community is already calling on the Turkish representatives to overturn their actions.

Burak Ozugergin claimed that the drillships Fatih and Yavuz are in fact in Turkey's continental shelf and not Cyprus', adding that the “final maritime boundaries” cannot be settled for the island-state without a “political settlement.” Ekathimerini reported.

The envoy stated that the Turkish Cypriots also had the right to access to the rich wealth of the island.