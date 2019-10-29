Turkey Won't Give Up on the Gas near Cyprus

World | October 29, 2019, Tuesday // 14:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Turkey Won't Give Up on the Gas near Cyprus www.pixabay.com

Turkey's drillships and seismic research vessels will not leave Cypriot waters unless Nicosia includes Turkish Cypriots in its decision-making concerning hydrocarbon exploration. This was stated by Turkish Ambassador to Greece Burak Ozugergin, quoted by Kathimerini.

Two Turkish ships are currently conducting studies in the waters off Cyprus.

This is also part of the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone. The international community is already calling on the Turkish representatives to overturn their actions.

In addition to the Turkish member of the two ships, he will be nominated to the Turkish continental shelf.

Burak Ozugergin claimed that the drillships Fatih and Yavuz are in fact in Turkey's continental shelf and not Cyprus', adding that the “final maritime boundaries” cannot be settled for the island-state without a “political settlement.” Ekathimerini reported.

The envoy stated that the Turkish Cypriots also had the right to access to the rich wealth of the island.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Cyprus, turkey, gas
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria