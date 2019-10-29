New Big Fire Erupts in California, Arnold Schwarzenegger Evacuated

World | October 29, 2019, Tuesday // 13:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: New Big Fire Erupts in California, Arnold Schwarzenegger Evacuated www.pixabay.com

A new big fire broke out in California and again required evacuation. The fire is in the northwestern neighbourhoods of Los Angeles, near the popular Getty Centre in the Brentwood neighbourhood.

So far, 8 properties have been destroyed and the fire is burning in the immediate vicinity of the busy Highway 405, which is the main thoroughfare crossing Los Angeles from north to south. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced he has signed an emergency decree and added that 1,000 firefighters will fight the fire.

About 10,000 private homes and commercial properties are in the area for which mandatory evacuation has been announced. Hollywood star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is among the owners who have been ordered to evacuate. We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians.", Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote in a tweet.There is also a university campus and a large nursing home in the area threatened by the fire, and their residents have been moved to safety.

 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, evacuated, fire
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria