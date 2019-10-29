New Big Fire Erupts in California, Arnold Schwarzenegger Evacuated

A new big fire broke out in California and again required evacuation. The fire is in the northwestern neighbourhoods of Los Angeles, near the popular Getty Centre in the Brentwood neighbourhood.

So far, 8 properties have been destroyed and the fire is burning in the immediate vicinity of the busy Highway 405, which is the main thoroughfare crossing Los Angeles from north to south. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced he has signed an emergency decree and added that 1,000 firefighters will fight the fire.

About 10,000 private homes and commercial properties are in the area for which mandatory evacuation has been announced. Hollywood star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is among the owners who have been ordered to evacuate. We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians.", Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote in a tweet.There is also a university campus and a large nursing home in the area threatened by the fire, and their residents have been moved to safety.