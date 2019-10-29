Traffic Police Urge Drivers to Be Cautious as an Abrupt Change in Weather Is Coming
Traffic Police are urging drivers to be cautious as an abrupt change in weather is coming, said the press office of the Interior Ministry.
Drivers who will be traveling in the next three days should get their vehicles ready for winter and adjust their speed according to the changing conditions. Passing through shaded areas needs extra caution as the road may be icy. According to the Road Traffic Act, as of 15 November motor vehicles must be fitted with tyres appropriate for winter conditions or with a tread depth not less than or equal to 4 mm.
