The Strong Earthquake in the Philippines Killed at Least Nine People

www.pixabay.com

At least nine people have already died in the major earthquake in the Philippines today, TASS reported, citing local media.

The victims include children and teenagers buried in debris.

Two dead and dozens injured were reported earlier, BTA recalls.

Infrastructure damage has been done.

The 6.6-magnitude earthquake shook the southern Philippine island of Mindanao just a week after a powerful earthquake in the area caused the deaths of five people.

It was at a depth of 7 kilometers, with an epicentre about 25 kilometres northeast of the city of Tulunan.

The Philippines is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where about 90 per cent of the world's earthquakes strike. 

The last major quake to hit the country was a 7.1-magnitude tremor that killed more than 220 people in the central Philippines in October 2013.

In July 1990, more than 2,400 people were killed in the northern island of Luzon in a magnitude-7.8 quake, one of the strongest ever to hit the country, Al Jazeera reported.

