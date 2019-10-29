France: Macron Is a Bad President

65% of French citizens are dissatisfied with the work of President Emmanuel Macron. This is according to data from the latest poll by Sud Radio With News, quoted by MIA. In April 2018, the percentage was 58, according to BGNES.

63% of the polled believe that the president did not fulfill what he promised in his election campaign, and 72% are not satisfied with the measures taken to improve the purchasing power of the population.

Only 35% of French think they are satisfied with the president's actions.

The number of those who think the head of state has not fulfilled his campaign promises has increased by 20% compared to 2018. His actions regarding the European Union are positively estimated - 56% (11% less than 2018), the fight against terrorism - 48%, and the construction of the "image of France" worldwide - 46%.

Only 28% of French people approve of Macron's purchasing power policy, 26% approve of pension reform and 24% approve immigration control policy.

When asked about the personality traits of the president, 69% think that "authoritarianism" can characterize his personality as "good," 58% think he "has authority", 50% think he "knows where he is going." 30% of the French describe it as "fair" and 24% consider it "close to French problems".

None of the respondents thought that another politician would do better than Macron. The respondents placed Marin Le Pen in second place after the President.