Highly Polluted Air in Ruse, Vidin, Plovdiv and 6 Other Cities in Bulgaria

Dangerously high pollution was registered this morning in Vidin, Ruse and Plovdiv, according to a NOVA report on the European Commission's Air Quality Index portal.

In Vidin, measuring instruments of the Environmental Executive Agency reported a fine particulate matter concentration of 125 micrograms per cubic meter, which is more than 2 times the norm.

In Plovdiv the station in "Trakiya" district has registered pollution twice over the allowable level - 122 µg / cubic meter at the rate of 50 µg / cubic meter. The statistics also include Ruse, where the level of fine particulate matter 2.5 values ​​are 56 μg / cubic meter.

The air in the three cities is "very polluted" according to the "Air Quality Index" and is dangerous to health. This is especially true for children, the elderly, as well as anyone with lung diseases and respiratory problems.

In addition to Plovdiv, Vidin and Ruse, in 6 more cities the air is polluted but to a lesser extent. Pleven, Lovech, Gorna Oryahovitsa, Shumen, Sofia and Pernik reported concentrations of fine particulates above the 50 μg / cubic meter level.

With the invasion of colder air, we expect the atmosphere to move and the concentration of pollutants to decrease. There will be more tangible wind on Wednesday along the Danube River, around the Black Sea coast and in the central regions of the Upper Thracian Plain.