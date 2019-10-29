116 Migrants and Refugees Were Detected in the Aegean Sea for a Day

The Greek coastguard has detected 116 people sailing from Turkey in three separate incidents on Tuesday morning alone, BGNES reported.

The first incident, according to the ANA-MPA, involves 27 migrants in an inflatable boat spotted southwest of the port of Alexandroupoli in northern Greece in the early hours of Tuesday.

A motorboat was also found near Farmakonisi in the East Aegean, carrying 42 passengers who were then taken to the island for treatment, while the third incident involved 47 migrants and refugees sailing off the coast of Samos, also in the East Aegean.

According to official government figures released last week, migrants and refugees who arrived between January 1 and September 15 reach 46,100, an increase of 24 percent over the same period in 2018. Most of the new arrivals are identified as citizens of Afghanistan and Syria.

In the meantime, the UN Refugee Agency has reported that the number of people which arrived on the Greek islands during the week of September 14-20, reached 2,214.