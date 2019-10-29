Final: 9 Cities Elected its Mayors, There Will Be Second-Round Elections in 18

The CEC published the results of the first-round local elections in the country with 100% tally sheets processed.

There are still protocols in Sofia and Shumen:

For Sofia, with 97.68% processed protocols, Fandakova won the first round with 36.42%, She had 157 909 votes. Maya Manolova is second with 27.73%, she has 120 233 votes. The two ladies will go on a run-off on November 3. The third place is occupied by Borislav Ignatov from Democratic Bulgaria with 12.21%, or 52 925 votes. The fourth is the independent candidate Boris Bonev with 10.76%, or 46 650 votes.

Lyubomir Hristov from GERB and Ventsislav Venkov from BSP will compete for the mayoral chair in Shumen in the second round. They received 32.35% and 22.02% of the votes respectively with 99.28% processed protocols.

9 cities - Vratsa, Montana, Stara Zagora, Burgas, Veliko Tarnovo, Kardzhali, Gabrovo, Kyustendil and Haskovo saw first-round victory of mayors in the local elections. 8 of them are GERB candidates, one is MRF candidate.

The candidates for mayors of Plovdiv, Varna, Ruse, Blagoevgrad, Pleven and Pernik are going to second-round elections on Sunday.

In Plovdiv, the run-off will be between Zdravko Dimitrov from GERB and Slavcho Atanasov of the local NFSB / VMRO coalition. The results are 36.14% for Dimitrov and 16.15% respectively for Atanasov. Dani Kanazireva of the Union for Plovdiv dropped out of the race with 11.35% of the votes in her favor.

The other twist is from Varna, where Ivan Portnih from GERB is short of a triumph from the first round. He goes on a run-off with Kostadin Kostadinov of the Vazrajdane Party. With 100% of protocols processed, the result is 49.29% for Portnih and 14.30% for Kostadinov, who displaces Anelia Klisarova from BSP for Bulgaria.

Pencho Milkov from BSP - 35.16%, and Diana Ivanova from GERB - 25.13% go to second-round elections in Ruse with processed 100.00% of the protocols.

In Blagoevgrad, - Atanas Kambitov from GERB, 25.65%, and BSP supported Rumen Tomov - 20.50% will go to a second-round elections.

In Pleven, the run-off will be between Georg Spartanski, supported by an initiative committee, and Miroslav Petrov from GERB. Spartanski received 36.90% and Petrov 30.29%.

The run-off in Pernik will be between Vera Mihailova Tserovska from GERB with 40.98% and Stanislav Ivanov Vladimirov from BSP with 39.61%.

There will be no elections on November 3rd in the following cities:

Burgas - Dimitar Nikolov from GERB (65.83%)

Stara Zagora - unprecedented victory of Zhivko Todorov. The GERB candidate wins a new term with the support of 68.63% of Stara Zagora residents, with 100% of section protocols processed.

In Kardzhali, Hasan Azis of the MRF received 53.02% of the votes with 100% of the protocols processed.

The GERB candidate remains in the mayor's office in Veliko Tarnovo. Daniel Panov received 60.55% of the votes. Second is Vesela Lecheva with 22.22%.

Vratsa - Kalin Kamenov from GERB won with 72.82%, second remained Momchil Mladenov, who received 14.10%.

Zlatko Zhivkov from the UDF Local Coalition won the race in Montana with 71.75%.

Petar Paunov, from a local coalition supported by GERB, led Kyustendil for the fourth consecutive time with nearly 55% approval. His opponent Zdravko Milev remains second with 25.80% with 100% protocols processed.

Tanya Hristova also won the battle for the mayoral seat in Gabrovo. She received 58.63%. Second in the race is Ivelin Nikolov with 17.39%.

Stanislav Dechev is the new mayor of Haskovo with 51 percent of the vote. His BSP opponent, Kosta Stoev, garnered 17 percent support.

 

 

In Pazardzhik Todor Popov scores 44.72%, followed by Blago Solov with 18.90%.

In Yambol, there will be a runoff between Direct Democratic candidate Valentin Revanski, who received 40.18% of the vote, and he will face Katya Georgieva from the BSP for Bulgaria, who received 21.54%.

In Dobrich, Yordan Yordanov received 41.22%, while Nadezhda Petkova is second with 29.46 % i

In Silistra, Julian Naydenov from GERB won 48.51% of the votes, Momchil Nekov from BSP for Bulgaria is second with 29.02%.

In Targovishte, Darin Dimitrov from GERB wins 48.43% of the votes, the second is Hamdi Iliyazov from the MRF with 37.36% of the votes.

Cornelia Marinova leads in Lovech with 28.82%, followed by Radina Bankova with 26.30%.

In Razgrad, BSP candidate for Bulgaria Dencho Boyadzhiev is the first with 25.38% of the votes. Boyadzhiev goes to second-round elections with GERB candidate Valentin Vasilev, who received 24.36% of the vote.

In Sliven, GERB candidate Stefan Radev receives 48.47% of the vote and goes to a run-off with BSP candidate for Bulgaria Kolyo Milev, who won 24.33% of the votes.

In Smolyan, GERB candidate Nikolay Melemov won 39.84% of the vote and will go to second-round elections to run with BSP candidate for Bulgaria Stefan Sabrutev, who received 21.46% of the vote.

The run-off in Vidin will include Ognyan Tsenkov and Tsvetan Tsenkov. Ognyan Tsenkov received 32.12% and Tsvetan Tsenkov received 30.41%.

Here are some of the major cities in the Sofia District:

Botevgrad - Ivan Alexandrov Gavalugugov holds 53.98%, second is Georgi Tsvetanov Georgiev from the Local Coalition "Movement Initiative for the Botevgrad Municipality" with 18.85%.

In Ihtiman Kaloyan Iliev from GERB wins with 74.21%, second is Ivanko Petrov Pandezov from BSP for Bulgaria with 19.65%.

In Samokov Vladimir Vladimirov Georgiev from BSP for Bulgaria leads with 52.64%, second is Valentin Mirchov Milushev from GERB with 35.77%.

