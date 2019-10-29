At Least 20 People Were Killed in Iraq in a Shooting at Protesters

World | October 29, 2019, Tuesday // 10:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: At Least 20 People Were Killed in Iraq in a Shooting at Protesters www.pixabay.com

At least 20 people were killed and 865 injured when Iraqi security forces opened fire on protesters in the city of Karbala, south of the capital Baghdad, last night, citing medical and police sources.

"They opened fire randomly while police vehicles rammed into protesters, leaving at least ten people dead," eyewitness Gaafar al-Saadi told Anadolu Agency.

Al-Arabia television, quoted by TASS, reported at least 18 demonstrators were shot dead in a sprawling strike.
250 people were killed in anti-government protests in Iraq this month, BTA notes.

More than 150 people were killed and nearly 3,500 were injured in the first wave of demonstrations against poverty, unemployment and corruption in early October. After a temporary lull, protests resumed a few days ago, TASS recalls.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iraq, shooting, protesters, killed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria