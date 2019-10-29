At Least 20 People Were Killed in Iraq in a Shooting at Protesters

At least 20 people were killed and 865 injured when Iraqi security forces opened fire on protesters in the city of Karbala, south of the capital Baghdad, last night, citing medical and police sources.

"They opened fire randomly while police vehicles rammed into protesters, leaving at least ten people dead," eyewitness Gaafar al-Saadi told Anadolu Agency.

Al-Arabia television, quoted by TASS, reported at least 18 demonstrators were shot dead in a sprawling strike.

250 people were killed in anti-government protests in Iraq this month, BTA notes.

More than 150 people were killed and nearly 3,500 were injured in the first wave of demonstrations against poverty, unemployment and corruption in early October. After a temporary lull, protests resumed a few days ago, TASS recalls.