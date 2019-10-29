Temenuzhka Petkova: We Will Work with Herro Mustafa for a Rise in the Energy Sector

Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova and US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Bulgaria Mrs. Herro Mustafa have confirmed that they will work to continue the strategic partnership between the two countries in the energy sector. A priority for both the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria and the US side is to ensure energy security through diversification of the supply of resources.

During the conversation, Minister Petkova briefed Ambassador Mustafa on the steps taken since 2015 until the implementation of the project for construction of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector. Ambassador Mustafa welcomed the progress made and stressed that the US expects the gas connection to be completed on time.

"We are currently working hard on the gas connection route. The deadline we are seeking to put the project into commercial operation is the second half of 2020," said Minister Petkova. She emphasized that with the first deliveries of liquefied natural gas originating in the USA in June this year, our country has made another important step towards achieving real diversification.

Minister Petkova expressed his confidence to the Ambassador Mustafa that the declared participation by the American company General Electric in structuring the financing, as well as as a potential designer and supplier of various packages, including equipment for turbine room, compressors, transformers and others, is clear a sign of investor interest in the Belene NPP project. "The aim of the Bulgarian side is the project to guarantee energy security in the region," Petkova said.

Regarding the two US thermal power plants in Bulgaria - ContourGlobal Maritza East 3 and AES Galabovo, Petkova emphasized that they are of strategic importance for the Bulgarian electricity system. "I am confident that through a constructive dialogue with our counterparts at ContourGlobal Maritza East 3, we will reach a balanced solution in the interest of both parties.