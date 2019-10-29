Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures between 18 C° and 23 C°
October 29, 2019, Tuesday
It will be mostly sunny and calm today, with broken high clouds. Maximum temperatures: between 18C and 23C. Overnight, clouds will increase from north but it will remain almost dry. Atmospheric pressure will be slightly lower than the average for the month.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
