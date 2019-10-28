The Balkan Mountains at the Border with Serbia Are Burning

The fire broke out yesterday around noon and still continues to this hour. It has spread over 36 square kilometres along the ridge of the Balkan Mountains. Part of Serbian territory is affected, too.

There is no evidence of burning forest, only grass and tall shrubs. Twenty firefighters of the Montana Fire Department and rescuers are onsite. Another 40 employees from the State Forestry, from Shkorpilovtsi and from Chiprovtsi, are taking part in the suppression operation. Local authorities are looking for volunteers.

No injuries have been reported.

Тhe area is difficult to access and people trying to extinguish the fire are walking. The terrain is very rugged, the area is extremely difficult to reach - it takes 4 hours for a high-speed car to reach it.

There are no settlements nearby that are threatened by the flames.
 

