Kristalina Georgieva Congratulated the New President of Argentina

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva congratulated Alberto Fernandez, the winner of the Argentine presidential election, and promised to work with his government to stabilize the economy.

"Congratulations to President-elect Alberto Fernandez on his election! We look forward to engaging with his administration to tackle Argentina's economic challenges and promote inclusive and sustainable growth that benefits all Argentines." she wrote in a tweet.

Fernandez categorically defeated President Mauricio Macri in Sunday's election.