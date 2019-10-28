Society's Biggest Plague is Mental Health. Can We Stop It?

Mental illness has become an enormous global problem, and this issue has plagued our society on the whole. Over 300 million individuals, which is approximately 4.4% of the worldwide population, are suffering from depression and other mental illnesses. This is an alarming figure, and it is times that people took the necessary steps to fight mental instability and embrace positivity.

The big question, however, is, can we stop mental-health illness? While doing this will be very difficult and may sound impossible, there are ways in which we can make a mental health illness-free society. Let's have a look at some of the ways we can adopt to do so.

Discuss mental health openly

For the longest time, people have viewed mental health as a controversial topic, and one that they would not want to discuss. This has only contributed to the mental health crisis primarily due to the constant stigma, but it is time to fight this by talking about mental health concerns openly. We should all be willing to discuss this issue, which could be done by initiating more mental health classes. People should have open platforms where they can raise their concerns and share whatever they are going through without the fear of being judged. Fighting mental health stigma by creating awareness is the first step towards a mentally healthy community.

Show compassion for those around us

One of the significant causes of depression and other mental illnesses is the feeling of being unworthy and unwanted. Such feelings result from the loneliness and emptiness that comes from feeling like nobody cares. It gets to a point where one feels like they have nothing to live for. We can fight such feelings by continually checking on our family and friends. Let them know that you care and always remind them that they are worthy, and they have a bright life ahead of them. Do not assume that someone is happy just by looking at them and thinking that they are okay because they smiled at you. People are going through hard times behind those fake smiles, and reaching out to know exactly how a person is doing goes a long way into saving a life.

Provision of therapy alternatives

We live in a world filled with mental health stigma, and this is one of the reasons why mentally ill people opt not to get help. They are afraid that people will judge them once they see them heading to the therapist's office. They are scared of sharing their issues, but that can be stopped if we can come up with alternatives where people can comfortably share their problems. For example, with technology advancements, people can look into online-based mental health support options. A larger breakdown of these types of options can be found on websites like E-counseling.com. Entrepreneurs can also take advantage of this and start offering e-therapy services.

The secrets to a mentally healthy society are educating people about it, fighting stigma, and offering therapy alternatives, and with these tips, we can all achieve that.