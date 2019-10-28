Bulgarian Ambassador to the UK Presented his Credentials to Queen Elizabeth II

Bulgarian ambassador to the UK Marin Raykov presented his credentials to Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on 24 October 2019, Ministry of Foreign Affairs press office reported.

Queen Elizabeth and Raykov discussed the excellent bilateral relations between Bulgaria and the UK and other topics of interest. At the Queen’s wish, they exchanged views on the tragic incident involving  39 Chinese nationals who were found dead in a lorry, registered in Bulgaria, owned by an Irish citizen, in Essex.

The Ambassador highlighted the lack of any involvement of Bulgarian citizens in this tragedy while also expressing his appreciation for the perfect cooperation between the British Police and Bulgarian Ministry of Interior, which began immediately after the tragedy became known. Another topic of discussion was the very good integration of Bulgarian citizens living and working in the United Kingdom.

The presentation of the letters of credence is a special ceremony in the UK, which involves numerous local traditions. The Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps, Mr. W. Alistair Harrison CMG CVO escorted Ambassador Raykov along with Mrs. Raykova and four members of his diplomatic staff in state carriages. The procession travelled from the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria via Wellington’s Arch to Buckingham Palace.

The delegation was then accompanied back to the Bulgarian Embassy at 186-188 Queen’s Gate, where the Ambassador hosted heads of mission, embassy staff, and friends of Bulgaria for a celebratory Vin d’honneur. As the tradition mandates, the Ambassador took a few minutes to thank not only the coachmen, but also the horses, rewarding them with Bulgarian-grown organic apples and carrots. The reception thereafter was opened with speeches by Ambassador Marin Raykov and the Director of Protocol and Vice-Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps Mr. Neil Holland who proposed toasts to the two heads of state and the friendship and prosperity of both countries.

