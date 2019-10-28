The Gross Government Debt in Bulgaria Decreased
www.pixabay.com
At the end of August 2019 the gross government debt in Bulgaria decreased 4.15% year on year (or EUR 233.5 million) to EUR 5. 42 billion, the National Statistical Institute announced.
Bulgaria’s government debt remains below 20 of the gross domestic product. At the end of August the gross external debt (state and private) fell 1.9% year on year to EUR 34,0391 billion (57% of the forecasted GDP), BNR reported
