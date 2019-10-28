Baghdadi's Whereabouts Were Released by One of his Wives

One of the wives of Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has released the whereabouts of the slain terrorist leader, the New York Daily Beast reported. The woman was arrested in Iraq last week along with a man who was a courier for the extremist Muslim organization.

According to a US tabloid, the wife said that her husband was in the northern Syrian village of Barisha. The US newspaper did not mention either the name of the informant. Islam allows Muslims to have up to four marriages simultaneously and an unlimited number of concubines. Al Baghdadi was killed in Syria by US troops. Meanwhile, Newsweek magazine reported that the leadership of the ID was taken over by Iraqi Turk Abdullah Kardash, whose name is sometimes spelled Karshesh and is also known as Hadji Abdullah al-Afari. According to recent reports, al-Baghdadi's remains were transported to a US base in Iraq. Probably the dust of the slain ID boss will be scattered in the sea.