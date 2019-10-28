A bus with children caught fire in the Predel mountain saddle, BNR reported. The incident happened at about 10.30 am.



The students are from Veliko Tarnovo and went to a mountain camp school in Dobrinishte. While traveling, smoke filled the bus. The leaders immediately evacuated the children. They have made a chain so that students can get off without a hitch.



The driver of the bus, Dimitar Dokin, who is also the owner of the company from Razlog, started extinguishing the flames himself. A team of the District Fire and Population Protection Service (GDPBZN) then arrived at the site and the fire was quickly extinguished.



No children were injured. Another bus was sent in order for the group to continue to Bezbog hut.



According to initial information, the cause of the fire is a technical failure. The incident did not affected the passage in the saddle.