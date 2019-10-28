20 Foreigners Detained in Turkey, over Suspected Links to the Islamic State

Turkish security forces have detained at least 20 foreigners on suspicion of links to the Islamic State terrorist organization, state news agency Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the information available, police officers conducted a special operation in Ankara. The nationality of the detainees has not been specified.

Meanwhile, on October 27, US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of US terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by the US military. Trump thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq for their assistance in the operation. According to him, the Russian Federation has opened the airspace for US aircraft over certain areas of Syria.

"He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way," Trump said, adding that three of Baghdadi's children were also killed in the blast.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow said the agency did not have reliable information on the liquidation of al-Baghdadi and denied information about the opening of airspace over Syria to US aviation.