New Marine Species Found in the Mouth of a Whale Shark

The whale shark's mouth may not seem like the most welcoming home environment, but Japanese researchers have found that there is no place like this for a newly discovered shrimp-like creature.

The small inhabitants - called podocerus jinbe - are species known for their durable ability to live in environments ranging from high mountains to deep seas. But lead researcher Ko Tomikawa, an assistant professor at Hiroshima University, said he was "surprised" to find them in an animal's mouth.

"This creature, which is usually 3-5 centimetres long, is amazing because they can live in so many different kinds of environment," Ko Tomikawa told AFP.

The creatures are a species of crustaceans, a group that includes water fleas.

The researcher said the new species has a brown colored body with about 5 millimeters long and hairy legs that helps capture organic matter for food.

According to Tomikawa, there are some good reasons for the species to choose such an unexpected location.

"The mouth of the whale shark is probably a good habitat because fresh seawater, which is necessary for them to breath comes in regularly, and food flows in too," he said.

"And it also provides a safe place without any predators."

The new species has been discovered after Tomikawa was contacted by an aquarium in southern Okinawa prefecture curious to know what appeared to be living in a whale shark there.

About a thousand creatures were found inside the gills of the shark's mouth, he reports.