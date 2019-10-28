5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Argentina

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 28, 2019, Monday // 11:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Argentina www.pixabay.com

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was registered in western Argentina near the border with Chile, according to the US Geological Survey.
The tremor was registered at 3:55 GMT. The epicentre of the earthquake is 130 kilometres northwest of San Martin. It is located at a depth of 10 kilometres.

No injuries or destruction have been reported so far.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Argentina, Chile
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria