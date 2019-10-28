5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Argentina
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 28, 2019, Monday // 11:19| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was registered in western Argentina near the border with Chile, according to the US Geological Survey.
The tremor was registered at 3:55 GMT. The epicentre of the earthquake is 130 kilometres northwest of San Martin. It is located at a depth of 10 kilometres.
No injuries or destruction have been reported so far.
