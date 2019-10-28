MFA: There Are no Records of Injured Bulgarians in the California Fires

There are no reports of injured Bulgarian citizens in the forest fire in California, USA. A state of emergency has been declared in the state, 200,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, the MFA reports.

So far, the Bulgarian Consulate General in Los Angeles has not received any reports of injured Bulgarian citizens. There is a large Bulgarian community in the San Francisco Bay area of ​​Northern California.

We recommend that Bulgarian citizens located in the areas affected by the fires comply with all mandatory or recommended evacuation instructions, as well as to monitor the level of air pollution and protect themselves from smoke by wearing nose and mouth masks.

The General Consulate operates a 24-hour emergency hotline for alerts and victims +1 310 437 3606. If assistance is needed, Bulgarian citizens can also call the Los Angeles GC: +1 310 478 6700.