1053 of a Total of 1600 Protocols Were Processed at the OEC at the Arena Armeec at 9 am
Three people were convicted during the submission of election papers at the Arena Armeec hall in Sofia. A man and a woman were taken to St. Anna Hospital for high blood pressure. The the third victim, who is a police officer, refused to be hospitalized.
There is no immediate danger to the lives of either of the three. 1053 of the 1600 election protocols were processed in the OEC by 9am and the committee's work is expected to be completed within a matter of hours.
