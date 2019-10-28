Alpha Research: Local Elections 2019 - Exit Poll Vote Turnout

Politics » LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 | October 28, 2019, Monday // 09:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Alpha Research: Local Elections 2019 - Exit Poll Vote Turnout www.pixabay.com

According to the first exit polls by Alpha Research, the results of the local elections in major cities in Bulgaria are as follows:

All of the data was collected from Alpha Research.

Local Elections 2019 » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Local Elections 2019, exit poll, Alpha Research
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria