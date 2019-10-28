Alpha Research: Local Elections 2019 - Exit Poll Vote Turnout
Politics » LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 | October 28, 2019, Monday // 09:24| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Local Elections 2019 » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
According to the first exit polls by Alpha Research, the results of the local elections in major cities in Bulgaria are as follows:
All of the data was collected from Alpha Research.
- » Official Interim Results of the Local Vote as of 11:20 am
- » 1053 of a Total of 1600 Protocols Were Processed at the OEC at the Arena Armeec at 9 am
- » Stara Zagora Re-elected Its Mayor
- » There Will Be a Second Round in the Most Big Cities
- » BSP: We Are Returning to Local Government
- » Alpha Research: Local Elections 2019 Vote Turnout