Brussels Ready with New 3-Month Delay for Brexit?

World » EU | October 28, 2019, Monday // 09:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Brussels Ready with New 3-Month Delay for Brexit? www.pixabay.com

The EU is ready to give the United Kingdom another 3-month grace period for Brexit, according to an expired Brussels document, quoted by the British newspaper Guardian. The text said London could leave the community earlier if parliament ratified the text of the exit agreement.

Despite France's disagreement, the newspaper states that the EU is ready to grant Britain's request for a 3-month extension to 31 January 2020. If the agreement is ratified earlier than that date, the country will leave on the first day of the month after the ratification, the document said.

It also states that the EU will not negotiate an earlier Brexit agreement, and London has the obligation to nominate a European Commissioner-designate in the Ursula von der-Leyen committee. Earlier, however, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was no nomination for commissioner.

The document will be discussed at a meeting of ambassadors of the 27 Member States on Monday. European Council President Donald Tusk has said he would like to avoid an urgent emergency meeting of Community leaders on the issue, and seek agreement between them instead.

The extension of Brexit's date was expected to be signed on Friday, but France's only objection has delayed the procedure, according to the Guardian. But then, French President Emmanuel Macron admitted to Boris Johnson that he was too isolated to continue defending his objections.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brussels, EU, Brexit, UK, Emmanuel Macron, delay
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria