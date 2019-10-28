Mostly Sunny Weather, Maximum Temperatures Between 19C and 24C

October 28, 2019, Monday
Mostly sunny today, with scattered high clouds in the eastern part of the country. By noon fog will disperse and visibility will improve. Almost calm, with light northwest wind in the Danubian Plain.

Maximum temperatures between 19C and 24C, lower in areas with longer-lasting fog. Atmospheric pressure will be close to the average for October and will continue to drop slowly.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

