Alpha Research: Local Elections 2019 Vote Turnout
Politics » LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 | October 27, 2019, Sunday // 21:45| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Local Elections 2019 » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019
The Local Elections 2019 for Mayor and Municipal Council, which were held on October 2017 ended.
Alpha Research published the vote turnout by cities and time.
Photo: Alpha Research
- » BSP: We Are Returning to Local Government
- » The Election Day Is Over - All Sections Are Now Closed
- » It Is still not Clear whether Varna Elected Mayor in the First Round
- » Sofia Didn't Choose Mayor in the First Round, There Will Be a Second Round
- » Veliko Turnovo Re-Elected Its Current Mayor
- » 42.85% of the Bulgarian Citizens Voted by 18:30, 220 Complaints and Alerts Received by the Central Election Commission