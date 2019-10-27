The Election Day Is Over - All Sections Are Now Closed

The first round of local elections is over. At 9:00 pm, all sections were closed. This also applies to places where by 8:00 PM, when the election day officially ends, there were still people in front of the sections who wanted to exercise their right to vote. However, after 60 minutes, all such sections were closed, it became clear from the words of CEC spokesman Alexander Andreev to BNT.

He also noted that Election Day was relatively normal. The immunity of five candidates was lifted after such requests were received by the prosecution and the CEC considered and decided accordingly. There were approximately 250 complaints received during the day.

