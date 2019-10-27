It Is still not Clear whether Varna Elected Mayor in the First Round

It is not clear whether Varna elected mayor in the first round or not when the first forecast results were announced . For now, however, it is more likely that there will be no second round in the maritime capital, but this will become clear later. According to various data from sociological agencies, the current mayor Ivan Portnih received about 50% of the vote, but for now it is impossible to say whether the percentages are above or below. According to some, 52% of the Varna voters cast a ballot in support of Portnih, but others say they were below half, albeit by a small amount.

In addition, if there is a run-off, it is unclear who exactly Portnih's opponent will be. Both BSP candidate Anelia Klisarova and the candidate of the Revival political party Kostadin Kostadinov have a chance to run for election.

