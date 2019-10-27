Sofia Didn't Choose Mayor in the First Round, There Will Be a Second Round

Sofia failed to elect a mayor in the first round. According to initial forecast results, there will be a second round between current mayor Yordanka Fandakova and independent Maya Manolova. 35.4% of the electorate voted for Yordanka Fandakova and 26.2% for Maya Manolova, according to the exit poll data from Alpha Research.

According to the data of the agency, third in Sofia is the candidate from Democratic Bulgaria - Borislav Ignatov with 15.8%. The fourth is Boris Bonev of Save Sofia with 10.4%, followed by VMRO candidate Angel Dzhambazki with 4.8% of the vote.

According to Gallup International, the ranking of candidates is the same, but with different percentages. 34.7% of those who exercised their right to vote voted for Yordanka Fandakova. For Maya Manolova - 24.6%. Borislav Ignatov collected 14.9% of the vote, while Boris Bonev - 13.4%. For Angel Dzhambazki - 4.1%, followed by Volen Siderov with 1.6%, and Desislava Ivancheva - 0.9%.