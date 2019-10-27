Veliko Turnovo Re-Elected Its Current Mayor
Politics » LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 | October 27, 2019, Sunday // 21:28| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Local Elections 2019 » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Veliko Turnovo re-elected its current mayor. GERB's Daniel Panov won the first round with 57.4% of the vote, according to Alpha Research's estimated results. So there will be no runoff in the old capital.
BSP candidate Vesela Lecheva, supported by other parties, receives 26.8 percent of the vote. 7% of those who went to the ballot box voted for Milen Mihov from IMRO – Bulgarian National Movement Political party, while Kaloyan Yankov from Democratic Bulgaria was preferred by 6.9% of the voters.
- » BSP: We Are Returning to Local Government
- » Alpha Research: Local Elections 2019 Vote Turnout
- » The Election Day Is Over - All Sections Are Now Closed
- » It Is still not Clear whether Varna Elected Mayor in the First Round
- » Sofia Didn't Choose Mayor in the First Round, There Will Be a Second Round
- » 42.85% of the Bulgarian Citizens Voted by 18:30, 220 Complaints and Alerts Received by the Central Election Commission