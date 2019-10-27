Veliko Turnovo Re-Elected Its Current Mayor

Politics » LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 | October 27, 2019, Sunday
Bulgaria: Veliko Turnovo Re-Elected Its Current Mayor www.pixabay.com

Veliko Turnovo re-elected its current mayor. GERB's Daniel Panov won the first round with 57.4% of the vote, according to Alpha Research's estimated results. So there will be no runoff in the old capital.

BSP candidate Vesela Lecheva, supported by other parties, receives 26.8 percent of the vote. 7% of those who went to the ballot box voted for Milen Mihov from IMRO – Bulgarian National Movement Political party, while Kaloyan Yankov from Democratic Bulgaria was preferred by 6.9% of the voters.

Tags: Local Elections 2019, Veliko Tarnovo, Daniel Panov, GERB
