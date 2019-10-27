42.85% of the Bulgarian Citizens Voted by 18:30, 220 Complaints and Alerts Received by the Central Election Commission
42.85% of the Bulgarian citizens voted by 18:30 or 2 709 340 voters, BGNES reported.
220 are complaints and alerts received by the Central Election Commission today across the country.
Of these, 109 are for electoral violations, 42 are for electoral violations, 55 are for election campaigning on election day, and 4 are for vote buying.
Election day continues until 8:00 pm, and if there are queues of waiting voters in places, the election day will be extended.
32.78% is the turnout in Sofia at 18:30.
Bags with ballots and election papers are transmitted and processed at the Arena Armeec Hall in Sofia.
- » BSP: We Are Returning to Local Government
- » Alpha Research: Local Elections 2019 Vote Turnout
- » The Election Day Is Over - All Sections Are Now Closed
- » It Is still not Clear whether Varna Elected Mayor in the First Round
- » Sofia Didn't Choose Mayor in the First Round, There Will Be a Second Round
- » Veliko Turnovo Re-Elected Its Current Mayor