42.85% of the Bulgarian Citizens Voted by 18:30, 220 Complaints and Alerts Received by the Central Election Commission

42.85% of the Bulgarian citizens voted by 18:30 or 2 709 340 voters, BGNES reported.

220 are complaints and alerts received by the Central Election Commission today across the country.

Of these, 109 are for electoral violations, 42 are for electoral violations, 55 are for election campaigning on election day, and 4 are for vote buying.

Election day continues until 8:00 pm, and if there are queues of waiting voters in places, the election day will be extended.

32.78% is the turnout in Sofia at 18:30.

Bags with ballots and election papers are transmitted and processed at the Arena Armeec Hall in Sofia.

