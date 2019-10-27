Dimitar Nikolov Will Be Mayor of Burgas for a Fourth Term

No surprises in Burgas - Dimitar Nikolov wins his fourth term with a crushing lead over his opponents, shows the data from the two independent exit polls following the vote in Burgas today.

Support for Dimitar Nikolov is between 64 and 67%.

The second is BSP mayor candidate Nikolay Tishev with 11.4 -11.8%, the third Zhivko Tabakov - "Bulgaria for Citizens Movement" - 9.4 - 8.6%, fourth Konstantin Bachiyski from the Sredna Evropeyska Klasa - 5.6 -5.8%, followed by Boyko Mirazchiyski of NFSB - 3.1% and Ivo Baev of Democratic Bulgaria - 2.2%.

GERB is set to become a large group close to the majority in the Municipal Council. According to one exit poll, the party wins 48% of the votes for municipal councilors, while another reports 51%. This will give them between 26 and 30 seats in the next local parliament - depending on the number of parties and coalitions that cross the barrier.

The second political force will surely be the BSP. The Socialists plan for the first time in three terms to have a large group of 7 or 8 councilors.

Zhivko Tabakov and "Bulgaria for Citizens Movement" are planning to have a group of 6 councilors in the next General Assembly, and the SEC - 4.

The surprise is Democratic Bulgaria, which is set to win two terms. The NFSB will certainly end the municipal election quota and bring at least one person to the MC.

The two exit polls do not register other potential participants in the next City Council, which is extremely surprising, but such samples do not usually catch smaller parties.

Among the favorites to have representation in the Municipal Council are "We, Citizens", UDF and MRF.

There is also no information on independent candidates for advisers.