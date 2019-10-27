2,709,240 People Cast Their Vote at 17:30

Voter turnout stands at 42, 85% at 17:30, i.e. 2,709,240 people cast their vote, BNT reporter Marina Mateva, who is at Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission said, BNT reported.

The highest turnout was 82,4%, in the municipality of Treklyano in Kyustendil district and the lowest turnout was in the coastal city of Varna – 30,60 %.

In Sofia, the turnout was 32,22%.

Plovdiv - 33,50%

Burgas - 34,27%

Vidin - 34,97%

Veliko Turnovo - 39,44%

Kardhzali - 42,72%

Blagoevgrad - 55,19%