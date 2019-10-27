2,709,240 People Cast Their Vote at 17:30
Politics » LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 | October 27, 2019, Sunday // 21:13| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Local Elections 2019 » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Voter turnout stands at 42, 85% at 17:30, i.e. 2,709,240 people cast their vote, BNT reporter Marina Mateva, who is at Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission said, BNT reported.
The highest turnout was 82,4%, in the municipality of Treklyano in Kyustendil district and the lowest turnout was in the coastal city of Varna – 30,60 %.
In Sofia, the turnout was 32,22%.
Plovdiv - 33,50%
Burgas - 34,27%
Vidin - 34,97%
Veliko Turnovo - 39,44%
Kardhzali - 42,72%
Blagoevgrad - 55,19%
- » BSP: We Are Returning to Local Government
- » Alpha Research: Local Elections 2019 Vote Turnout
- » The Election Day Is Over - All Sections Are Now Closed
- » It Is still not Clear whether Varna Elected Mayor in the First Round
- » Sofia Didn't Choose Mayor in the First Round, There Will Be a Second Round
- » Veliko Turnovo Re-Elected Its Current Mayor