Second Round of Local Elections in Plovdiv
Politics » LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 | October 27, 2019, Sunday // 21:07| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Local Elections 2019 » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
There will be second round of local election in Bulgaria’s second largest city of Plovdiv as well, BNT reported.
First exit poll results by Alpha Research polling agency show that the GERB party nomination, Zdravko Dimitrov, won 33.5% of the votes. Dani Kanarzieva is second, supported by 20.8% of the votes. The former mayor Slavcho Atanasov won 15% of the votes. Nikolai Radev, nominated by the opposition Bulgarian socialist Party is fourth with 10.9%.
- » BSP: We Are Returning to Local Government
- » Alpha Research: Local Elections 2019 Vote Turnout
- » The Election Day Is Over - All Sections Are Now Closed
- » It Is still not Clear whether Varna Elected Mayor in the First Round
- » Sofia Didn't Choose Mayor in the First Round, There Will Be a Second Round
- » Veliko Turnovo Re-Elected Its Current Mayor