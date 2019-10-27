Second Round of Local Elections in Plovdiv

There will be second round of local election in Bulgaria’s second largest city of Plovdiv as well, BNT reported.

First exit poll results by Alpha Research polling agency show that the GERB party nomination, Zdravko Dimitrov, won 33.5% of the votes. Dani Kanarzieva is second, supported by 20.8% of the votes. The former mayor Slavcho Atanasov won 15% of the votes. Nikolai Radev, nominated by the opposition Bulgarian socialist Party is fourth with 10.9%.