First Round of the Regular Local Elections in Bulgaria Ended at 8 PM

Politics » LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 | October 27, 2019, Sunday // 21:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: First Round of the Regular Local Elections in Bulgaria Ended at 8 PM www.pixabay.com

The first round of the regular local elections in Bulgaria ended at 8 pm local time. The elections went smoothly without any significant violations, the Central Election Commission announced. At 6.30 pm, the voter turnout was 42.85% (2 709 340 people cast their ballots out of all 6 322 979 Bulgarians who have the right to vote at today’s elections). Voter turnout was similar to the one in 2015. In Sofia voter turnout was 32.22%, in Plovdiv it was 33.50%, in Varna voter turnout was 30.60%, in Burgas-34.27%, in Kardzhali- 42.72% and Veliko Tarnovo-39.44%, BNR reported.

 

Local Elections 2019 » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Local Elections 2019, Central Election Commission, end
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria