The first round of the regular local elections in Bulgaria ended at 8 pm local time. The elections went smoothly without any significant violations, the Central Election Commission announced. At 6.30 pm, the voter turnout was 42.85% (2 709 340 people cast their ballots out of all 6 322 979 Bulgarians who have the right to vote at today’s elections). Voter turnout was similar to the one in 2015. In Sofia voter turnout was 32.22%, in Plovdiv it was 33.50%, in Varna voter turnout was 30.60%, in Burgas-34.27%, in Kardzhali- 42.72% and Veliko Tarnovo-39.44%, BNR reported.