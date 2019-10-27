Local Elections in Bulgaria Today

Today, October 27, between 7 am and 8 pm, the first round of the regular mayoral elections are held in Bulgaria in a total of 265 municipalities. 66 political parties, coalitions and independent candidates were registered at the Central Election Commission to take part at the local elections.

Nearly 12,000 candidates for mayors and over 36,000 candidates for municipal councilors are running at the local elections. Citizens who have lived for at least the last six months in the locality concerned have the right to elect and be elected at today’s mayoral elections. Voters who changed their resident registration after April 26 have the right to vote in their previous address.

Foreign citizens with a status of permanent residents in Bulgaria who also meet the requirement to have lived for at least the last six months in a given municipality, also have the right to vote and be elected as municipal councilors. The candidates for mayors and municipal councilors who earn over 50% of the valid votes are considered elected at the first round. Nearly 14,000 law enforcement personnel will enforce public order on the day of the local elections./ BNR