October 26 - Day of Election Silence

Today, October 26, is a day of silence before the first round of the regular mayoral elections in Bulgaria scheduled for October 27. Political propaganda is strictly forbidden on the day of silence. Dissemination of any forecast results or opinion polls, in any form whatsoever, is also strictly forbidden, BNR reported.

This time, the first round of the local elections in Bulgaria coincides with the feast of Saint Demetrius (Dimitrovden) which is traditionally marked in parts of the country. At the discretion of the local authorities, consumption of alcohol in some Bulgarian regions is prohibited and in some regions alcohol consumption is allowed. In Bulgaria’s capital Sofia for instance, no restrictions on the sale of alcoholic beverage were imposed.

In the coastal city of Varna alcohol sale is prohibited. However, alcohol consumption in and near the polling stations is completely forbidden. According to the electoral rolls, 6,227,901 Bulgarian citizens have the right to vote at the forthcoming local elections.