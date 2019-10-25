Robot Cops on Russian Streets in 11 Years

World | October 25, 2019, Friday // 17:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Robot Cops on Russian Streets in 11 Years www.pixabay.com

Russian police will work with robots from 2030 onwards. The pilot version of the electronic policeman was presented at the Interpolitex exhibition, according to BGNES, Nova TV reported.

According to a representative of the developer company, such devices will perform perfectly when working in crowded places. The robot can scan documents and fingerprints, check them with the database, and provide consultations.

Similar developments already exist in the world, but in Russia this is the only existing option so far. The robot is expected to become part of the concept of digital policing and, as early as 2030, assist the police at airports, migration services and traffic police.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: robot, cops, Russia, Interpolitex, police
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria