Robot Cops on Russian Streets in 11 Years

Russian police will work with robots from 2030 onwards. The pilot version of the electronic policeman was presented at the Interpolitex exhibition, according to BGNES, Nova TV reported.

According to a representative of the developer company, such devices will perform perfectly when working in crowded places. The robot can scan documents and fingerprints, check them with the database, and provide consultations.

Similar developments already exist in the world, but in Russia this is the only existing option so far. The robot is expected to become part of the concept of digital policing and, as early as 2030, assist the police at airports, migration services and traffic police.