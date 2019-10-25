Bulgaria Brings the Pollution of the Air Over the Town of Ruse to the Attention of the Romanian Authorities
In a letter to Romania’s ambassador to Sofia Ion Gâlea, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry brings to the attention of the authorities in Romania the pollution of the air over the town of Ruse on the Danube on 24 October. The pollution is the result of stubble burning on Romanian territory, BNR reported.
The Romanian diplomat on his part has alerted the Romanian Foreign Ministry. After an inspection was carried out, the Bulgarian ambassador to Bucharest Alexander Filipov was informed that the fire in the stubble fields has been put out.
