Anti-Government Protests in Iraq - Resumed

World | October 25, 2019, Friday // 17:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Anti-Government Protests in Iraq - Resumed www.pixabay.com

The anti-government protests in Iraq, which killed more than 150 people in early October, were resumed last night, even before the announcement of multiple supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, France Press reported.

Adil Abdul-Mahdi's government, which came to power only a year ago, has raised all security forces in the country. Last night, they dispersed dozens of demonstrators with water cannons protesting at the entrance to the Green Zone, which houses public administration buildings and the US Embassy, ​​eyewitnesses said.
Muqtada al-Sadr intends to support the protest movement against corruption in government with all his authority. Demonstrators are pushing for new jobs and operating utilities in a country that is rich in oil but suffers from a chronic shortage of electricity and drinking water.

The former armed militia commander, who became the leader of the disgruntled, urged his supporters to take to the streets and urged his soldiers to be ready to "protect the protesters", which raises fears of new violence in the country.

The protests are expected to erupt again.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iraq, anti-government protest, Muqtada al-Sadr, Adil Abdul-Mahdi
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria