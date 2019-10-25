Anti-Government Protests in Iraq - Resumed

The anti-government protests in Iraq, which killed more than 150 people in early October, were resumed last night, even before the announcement of multiple supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, France Press reported.

Adil Abdul-Mahdi's government, which came to power only a year ago, has raised all security forces in the country. Last night, they dispersed dozens of demonstrators with water cannons protesting at the entrance to the Green Zone, which houses public administration buildings and the US Embassy, ​​eyewitnesses said.

Muqtada al-Sadr intends to support the protest movement against corruption in government with all his authority. Demonstrators are pushing for new jobs and operating utilities in a country that is rich in oil but suffers from a chronic shortage of electricity and drinking water.

The former armed militia commander, who became the leader of the disgruntled, urged his supporters to take to the streets and urged his soldiers to be ready to "protect the protesters", which raises fears of new violence in the country.

The protests are expected to erupt again.